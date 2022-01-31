PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man that escaped authorities is once again behind bars.
33-year-old Matthew Depatsy of Plainfield was charged with violation of probation. He was also arrested on a warrant out of Middletown charging him with escape from custody.
Police had conducted a wanted persons check Monday night at his mother's house in Plainfield and found Depatsy hiding behind a piece of dry wall.
He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond and is slated to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.