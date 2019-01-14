WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a domestic violence incident last month was arrested at a motel in Wethersfield on drug charges.
The suspect was not identified, but police said they found him at a local motel late Friday night.
They said they became suspicious when they noticed a vehicle at the motel that was misusing a marker plate.
The plate made officers believe that the wanted person was inside one of the motel rooms. In the December domestic violence incident, police said the suspect rammed an officer's vehicle. Not only was the cruiser damaged, but the officer was hurt.
Police said they knocked on a door for the suspect's motel room but did not get an answer.
Later, they returned to find the vehicle running in front of the room where the suspect was believed to be staying.
Officers found a woman behind the wheel who told them that the suspect placed two bags in the back seat of her vehicle then went back in the room.
They said there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search revealed a large amount of drugs in one of the suspect's bags.
The suspect later gave himself up and was arrested on warrants and narcotics charges.
The man used a bondsman to post bonds totaling $535,000.
