NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A wanted man was taken into police custody after barricading himself in a New Haven apartment complex.
Twenty-nine-year-old Sean Walder was wanted on multiple arrest warrants. The New Haven Police Intelligence United and Shooting Task Force detectives spotted him Wednesday by Dixwell Avenue and Brewster Street.
Walder fled to the Presidential Gardens & Westwood village apartments. Law enforcement officers including NHPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation responded. After two hours, Walder was contacted by phone and officers convinced Walder to give himself up.
Police say no injuries occurred during this incident. Walder was taken to the New Haven Police detention facility.
