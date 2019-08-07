MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police released photos on Wednesday of a Willimantic man wanted on felony charges who dodged a court appearance.
Troopers said Fernando Irizzary, 42, has an active and extraditable felony arrest warrant for first-degree failure to appear in court.
They said Irizzary was being monitored with a court-ordered ankle bracelet for crimes that included threatening and inciting injuries to a person.
State police believe he cut off the bracelet while traveling in New York.
He was driving a gray 2006 Hyundai with Connecticut registration plate AU05575.
Irizzary has connections in Willimantic, Norwich and New Jersey, troopers said.
If spotted, state police said do not approach him.
People are urged to call troopers at 860-848-6548.
The arrest warrant has a $250,000 cash bond attached.
