Warm September could impact Fall foliage

(WFSB) - We’re in the last week of Summer and there are no signs of Fall.
It’s been a warm and muggy September. The mugginess keeps those overnight lows up.
Wednesday started off around 70 degrees. The warm mornings are really going to delay the leaves changing color this season.
If the trees could talk, they probably wouldn't be able to tell you the right date.
“You have overnight temperatures in the sixties. They’re thinking it’s still July, August," DEEP forestry director Christopher Martin explained.
Daylight is another signal for the trees that Winter is approaching. Summertime rain is another part of the equation.
“Rain is actually going to help the colors be brighter, because the trees are so healthy," Martin noted.
In a normal year colors typically peak in the northwest hills for the Columbus Day weekend. The mouth of the Connecticut River caps things off in early November.
“I’m wondering if people will start thinking if the leaves are ever going to change this year, because it’s been so warm it’s been so wet wet and the trees are just going to want to hang on as long as they can," continued Martin.
A couple October mornings in the thirties should trigger a massive color change in Connecticut’s tree foliage.
“My feeling is that people are going to wake up one morning and all of a sudden, it’s like, 'Oh my gosh. What happened? All the trees are brightly colored.', so it’s going to be very quick," said Martin.
As the trees stop photosynthesizing, the reds, oranges, and yellows will start to come out.
“We have such a great Fall display in Connecticut, because we have so many different tree species," Martin added.
More information on the Fall foliage forecast and ideas for sight seeing can be found here.
