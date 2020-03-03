HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The taste of spring continued on Tuesday as some towns saw temperatures rise to 60 degrees.
In fact, at noon, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the temperature at Bradley International Airport was 62, just one degree away from the record.
“Given this, today's warmth could tie or break the record for March 3rd,” Dixon said on Tuesday.
With the warmth on Tuesday will come rain later in the day.
A round of rain will move through the state during the evening commute. Then, more will pass through between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
“With each round there could be a period of heavy rain and possible lightning/thunder,” Dixon said.
Track the rain with the Interactive Radar on the Ch. 3 app here.
Wednesday, morning clouds will lead to partly and mostly sunny skies.
Dixon said it’ll be breezy with temps trending a bit cooler than Tuesday, between 50 and 55 degrees.
The next storm system comes Friday, with rain showers during the afternoon that could end as snow showers at night.
The weekend doesn’t look too bad.
Saturday looks cold and windy, but dry and bright.
On Sunday, temperatures will go back above average into the mid/upper 40s for highs.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
