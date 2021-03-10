MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s first taste of spring this week is allowing golf courses to open up ahead of schedule.
Finding days to golf in January and February was impossible, but this week many were hitting up the greens at The Orchards in Milford.
Golf became a popular activity when the pandemic started, and now with the warmer weather, people are happy to get outside again.
“Last year we were playing at this time, and considering the nasty weather we’ve had, this is a great opportunity to get out here and hit the ball. Get rid of some frustrations,” said golfer Henry Olszewski.
A harsh winter on top of COVID was frustrating at some level for many, so getting on the golf course is the perfect cure for cabin fever.
“The winter was horrible. And we couldn’t go out because of the COVID. We had two big snowstorms, and it’s been cold, but today was beautiful and yesterday was beautiful and it’s time to get outside,” golfer Bill Hull said on Wednesday.
The Orchards isn’t too far from the coast, but the last few piles of snow on the fairways have melted.
“The weather is good for everybody, it’s good for the health, it’s good for the turf, it’s good for us to be busy when places are not. And that’s a blessing for us. Well take advantage of the weather whenever we can,” said Robert McNeil, golf operations manager at The Orchards.
The warmth and relatively dry weather are giving golf courses the opportunity to open ahead of schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.