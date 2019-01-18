TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The governor has issued a severe weather protocol for Sunday, which has warming shelters announcing openings.
Torrington has announced the town will open warming centers starting Sunday night.
As Winter Storm Yoshi leaves the state on Sunday evening, a batch of frigid air will move into the state.
These cold temps are expected to stay in the state until Wednesday.
The following warming shelters will be open on Sunday:
- Joseph House 116 Water Street, Torrington: Open 6 a.m. until Wednesday Jan. 23.
- Community Soup Kitchen 220 Prospect Street, Torrington: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- St. Peter’s Church Hall 111 East Main Street, Torrington: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
On Monday, the following warming shelters will be available:
- Joseph House 116 Water Street, Torrington: Open entire day including overnight
- Community Soup Kitchen 220 Prospect Street, Torrington: 7 a.m. -1 p.m.
- St. Peter’s Church Hall 111 East Main Street, Torrington: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, the warming centers that will be open are:
- Joseph House 116 Water Street, Torrington: Open entire day including overnight
- Community Soup Kitchen 220 Prospect Street, Torrington: 7 a.m. -1 p.m.
- St. Peter’s Church Hall 111 East Main Street, Torrington: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
The following warming centers will be open on Wednesday:
- Joseph House 116 Water Street, Torrington: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Community Soup Kitchen 220 Prospect Street, Torrington: 7 a.m. -1 p.m.
Police are asking residents to take precautions during the cold temperatures.
People are urged to limit their time outside, wear layers of warm clothing, watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and seek shelter.
Check on your family members, elderly neighbors, and don’t keep pets outside for prolonged periods of time.
The state will be dealing with a winter storm all day on Sunday, but what comes after are extremely cold temperatures and wind chills.
The storm comes to an end on Sunday evening, and then it will turn windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the single digits.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the wind chill will drop to -10 to -25 by dawn Monday, and added that a flash freeze is likely, meaning any slush and water will turn to solid ice.
As part of the Severe Cold Weather Protocol, shelters will be open throughout Connecticut, which can be found by clicking here or dialing 2-1-1.
