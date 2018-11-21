(WFSB) – Cities and towns are opening warming centers ahead of the extremely cold conditions starting Wednesday night through Saturday morning.
The worst of the cold is set for Thursday.
Due to the extreme cold, Governor Dannel P. Malloy activated the state's severe weather protocol from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.
This is the first time this season the protocol has been activated.
Torrington Police announced warming centers will open starting on Wednesday:
- Joseph House located at 116 Water Street will be open from 9 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Wednesday, 12 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Thursday, and 12 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Also on Friday, Community Soup Kitchen on 220 Prospect Street will be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and St. John Paul the Great Church Hall on 111 East Main Street will be open from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Bristol
- Saint Vincent de Paul Mission, 19 Jacobs St., Monday through Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Middletown
- South Congregation Church, 9 Pleasant St., 9 p.m. – 7 a.m.
New Haven
- 793 Grand Ave., daily 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Shelton
- 30 Todd Rd., Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The most up-to-date list of shelters and warming centers that are available through the state can be found by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org.
Temperatures from Wednesday night into Thursday will drop into the teens, perhaps even the upper single digits. The wind chill will drop to zero or below.
Torrington police are asking everyone to take precautions during the forecast periods of extreme cold.
They are advising people to limit your time outside, wear layers of warm clothing, watch for signs of frostbite or hypothermia, check on family members and neighbors.
