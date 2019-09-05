FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The mystery around missing mom Jennifer Dulos has taken another turn.
Loads of new information was released after investigators added an additional “tampering with evidence” charge against her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
While police haven’t charged Fotis Dulos with murder, they do believe he was “lying in wait” at Jennifer’s New Canaan home on May 24.
Through surveillance, police say they tracked Fotis in a red Toyota truck, owned by an employee of Fotis’ company. He used it on the day Jennifer went missing.
Police also said Fotis detailed the truck before returning it to his employee, and asked his employee to sell it.
Police said they found DNA with a bloodlike substance on the seats when they took it for evidence.
After the arrest warrant was released, Channel 3 law enforcement expert retired State Police Lt. Paul Vance weighed in on it, saying it’s a very detailed timeline that basically chronicles Fotis’ movements on the day Jennifer went missing.
“As you read each paragraph, it continues to move forward and this case appears to be moving forward,” Vance said.
As the evidence mounts against Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos, Vance explains of all the new information in the 43-page warrant, the most damning can be from the blood-like substance found on the seat of the Toyota truck police say Fotis borrowed from his employee on the day Jennifer went missing.
“You look at DNA evidence, which is very important. Certainly, there’s electronic evidence that’s utilized there’s the videos,” Vance said.
There are screenshots in the arrest warrant from surveillance footage used in the investigation.
One part shows the Toyota truck in New Canaan, at Jennifer’s home on the day she went missing.
That’s where police allege Fotis was “lying in wait.”
Based on the hundreds of tips and surveillance submissions, police established a timeline, which they say shows the truck leaving New Canaan and going back to Farmington.
“You’re able to chronologically look at where a person was, where a vehicle was, where a phone was. You name it and it puts things in perspective and causes a case to grow,” Vance said.
Further along in the warrant, police said Fotis got it detailed before returning it to his employee, then asked him to remove the seats and sell it.
The employee instead kept the seats and turned it over as evidence.
Police say they pulled DNA with a bloodlike substance from it. What’s more, Fotis’ girlfriend Michelle Troconis was asked why Fotis would wash the truck.
She’s quoted in the warrant, saying “…it’s because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there.”
“There are some things in there that you just shake your head and say, ‘what’s next, what else do you have’,” Vance said.
After digesting all the new information, one of the biggest questions still out there, and one even Fotis’ team is asking, is why haven’t the charges been more serious?
Vance said based on the amount of details, additional charges could easily be coming, but it will take time.
“You have to make sure you look at everything. You don’t want to jump to conclusions and in the end be wrong,” Vance said.
Vance went on to say that he knows detectives are working on this seven days a week and they’re still collecting interviews and evidence.
Local criminal defense attorney and former state prosecutor Ryan McGuigan said he wouldn't be surprised if more charges came up.
"It is a very difficult case and it’s going to be a fight," McGuigan said.
While it seems the state has a lot of new information, they don't have the most critical piece of evidence-- Jennifer's body.
"You need to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that she’s no longer living and it was his hands that caused her death so that is a major sticking point for the prosecution," McGuigan said.
Based on previous cases, McGuigan believes that obstacle could be hurdled in time.
"I don’t think that’s going to be a major problem based on the amount of blood that may or may not have been found," McGuigan said.
One thing to point out is that both Fotis and Troconis face similar charges, yet it was Fotis who was taken into custody on Wednesday and brought from Farmington down to Bridgeport to be booked.
McGuigan said that was done to show the public that the state is still very much on top of the case.
