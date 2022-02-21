WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two arrests were made in Waterbury when police executed search warrants in separate locations.
Dartre Booker, 27, and Quesean Daniels, 24, were arrested as part of the separate operations by the Waterbury Police Department's Gang Task Force Unite.
Officers said they first executed a search warrant at 32 Winchester St. and identified Booker. They found him to be in possession of two Glock 9mm firearms, 335 glassine bags of heroin, and 234.4 grams of marijuana.
They said Booker is a convicted felon, which means he's prohibited from possessing firearms.
He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, possession of large capacity magazine, illegal sale of a firearm, operation of a drug factory, possession with intent to sell, possession in a school zone, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Booker was held on a $750,000 bond and arraigned in court on Feb. 18.
The second warrant was executed at 52 Clairmont St., where Daniels was identified.
He was found to have a Glock 9mm.
Police said he's also a convicted felon. He's also a deadly weapon registry offender and has an active protective order.
Daniels was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, possession of large capacity magazine, illegal sale of a firearm, and criminal violation of a protective order.
he was held on a $500,000 bond and appeared in court on Feb. 18.
