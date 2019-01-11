MASHANTUCKET (WFSB) - Mashantucket Tribal Police are searching for a suspect in an attack New Year's Eve.
According to police, the department holds an active arrest warrant for 19-year-old Kevin Shan of new London.
Shawn is wanted on the following charges: first-degree assault, violation of a protective order and breach of peace.
Anyone with information on Shan's whereabouts is asked to Mashantucket Tribal Police at 860-396-6662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.