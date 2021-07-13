MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A warrant was served by Meriden police to a suspected murderer on Monday.
A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Meriden.
Joseph Stokes, 21, was charged with murdering Aaron Ormsby.
Ormsby was shot and killed on Foster Street in Meriden back on Jan. 17, 2019.
Police called the arrest the culmination of more than 2 years of work by Meriden police, the State's Attorney's Office in New Haven and other police departments and agencies.
Stokes was actually already in custody on unrelated charges.
The warrant for Ormsby's homicide was served at Meriden Superior Court.
Stokes was charged with felony murder, murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal attempt to commit the illegal sale of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit the illegal sale of a firearm.
His bond was set at $2 million.
