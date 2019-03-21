SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from South Windsor is accused of drugging his family and trying to kill himself.
Police released an arrest warrant to Channel 3 on Thursday for Pampana Gowd.
The incident happened on March 10.
In it, they detailed how Gowd admitted to putting Benadryl into smoothies he made for his family, including his two children.
Police said they were dispatched to a medical assistance call at an address on Arthur Drive.
When they arrived, they found a Saab parked in an attached garage with a tube running from the rear passenger window area to the tailpipe. However, the vehicle was not running.
There was a strong odor of exhaust fumes in the home, police noticed.
Gowd was found sitting on a couch in the living room and was only able to mumble responses to an officer's questions.
Police also noticed small cuts on Gowd's wrists.
A person only identified as victim 1 reported that when she woke up, she found Gowd in the back seat of his running vehicle and helped him into the house. She then dialed 911.
Police were unable to determine how long the vehicle was running.
They said they found a suicide note addressed to victim 1 that read "I drugged you all for the same reason, that is why you all felt that way."
He also said in the note that he mixed the Benadryl into their smoothies.
The victim told police that she and the two children drank the smoothies the evening before the incident.
Police said probable cause existed to charge Gowd with two counts of risk of injury to a child, one count of first-degree reckless endangerment and three counts of second-degree assault.
