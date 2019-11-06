DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) -- New details are emerging after a Connecticut state trooper was arrested last month following a domestic violence incident.
Police arrested Sgt. Dominic Goguen, 44 of New Hartford, following a domestic violence incident that happened in Killingly in October.
The incident involved a female trooper.
A now unsealed arrest warrant said Goguen, who is married, was having a relationship with a female trooper.
The warrant said she saw “red flags” after a year, and wanted it to end. She said he was possessive.
According to the warrant, one time “he entered her home through a dog door and used a knife to cut up a stuffed animal he had given her.”
In the warrant, the victim goes on to say, “throughout this entire experience, there have been numerous occasions where I was in fear for my life and slept with my bedroom door locked and my gun on the nightstand next to me.”
This is the third investigation in the past few months involving a state police trooper.
An investigation is underway into a crash involving Sgt. John McDonald, who left a retirement party at a brewery in Oxford before a crash. McDonalds blood test was never taken.
In July, recently married 42-year-old state police Sgt. Greg Smith was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, threatening, and reckless endangerment after a complaint filed by his wife.
While all these cases are separate, state police spokesman Brian Foley says they’re being taken very seriously.
In this case, initially the victim didn’t want to get help, even when she says she felt her life was threatened.
Sgt. Goguen’s been stripped of his police powers and transferred to traffic services unit in Meriden.
