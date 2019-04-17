HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two Hartford property owners for fire deficiencies at homes in the city.
The first warrant is for Martin Rothman, the owner of Barbour Gardens.
The deficiencies include infractions for not having a fire alarm system, lack of self-latching/closing doors, barriers of egresses, blocked hallways, and improper storage of combustible liquids in the basement.
The second warrant is for Michael Ancona, the owner of 240 & 246 Laurel Street.
The deficiencies noted were no fire alarm systems and no Knox Box per city ordinance.
The Hartford Fire Marshal’s Office has worked with the State Attorney’s Office to apply for the arrest warrants of both property owners.
