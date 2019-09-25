HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - There is essentially a tie between the two leading Democratic candidates for president in the 2020 race while the president's favorability rating remains negative, according to a new poll.
Quinnipiac University released the results of its latest poll on Wednesday morning.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is essentially tied with former Vice President Joe Biden. Warren received 27 percent of the vote while Biden earned 25 percent.
Researchers said that though the numbers were well within the margin of error, this was the first time that a candidate other than Biden topped the field.
"After trailing Biden by double digits since March in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren catches Biden," said Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University polling analyst. "We now have a race with two candidates at the top of the field, and they're leaving the rest of the pack behind."
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had 16 percent, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 7 percent and California Sen. Kamala Harris had 3 percent.
In the August national poll, Biden received 32 percent, Warren had 19 percent, Sanders got 15 percent, Harris had 7 percent, and Buttigieg got 5 percent.
On the Republican side, the poll said President Donald Trump had a negative favorability rating at 38 percent.
His approval rating was 40 percent with 55 percent of voters saying they disapproved.
While more than half of voters disapproved of his job performance, only 37 percent of them said Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 57 percent said no he should not be impeached.
Trump remained popular among Republicans and received 80 percent of the vote.
More on the poll can be read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.