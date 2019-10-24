HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren has opened up a lead on the Democratic presidential primary race, according to a new poll.
Quinnipiac University released the results of a national poll on Thursday.
American voters put Warren at 28 percent over former Vice President Joe Biden, who was at 21 percent.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was third at 15 percent.
Fourth was South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10 percent.
Sen. Kamala Harris polled at 5 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar received 3 percent.
A poll released just 10 days prior put Warren and Biden in a much closer race with Warren receiving 30 percent of the vote and Biden getting 27 percent.
"Former Vice President Joe Biden slips, Sen. Elizabeth Warren steadies, Sen. Bernie Sanders gets his groove back, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg breaks back into double digits," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.
Despite Warren's lead, Biden is still viewed as the candidate who has the best chance of beating Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.
In Thursday's poll, Biden gets 42 percent, but the number is down from 48 percent in the Oct. 14 poll and his high of 56 percent in an April 30 poll. Warren comes in second on the electability question with 20 percent, followed by Sanders at 14 percent.
Sanders is viewed as the most honest of the candidates. He and Warren also top the list on a question that asked which candidate "cares more about people like you?"
"Senator Bernie Sanders regained his footing after returning to the campaign trail following a heart attack. He outshines all Democrats as being seen as the most honest candidate," Snow said.
Read more about the poll on Quinnipiac's website here.
