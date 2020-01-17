RTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter storm watch and a winter weather advisory were issued ahead of a weekend storm.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the weather alerts run from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
"Snow develops by [Saturday] afternoon statewide before a transition, from south to north, to a mix and then rain as we progress from Saturday evening into the early overnight hours," Haney said.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"We could see a several-hour period of accumulating snow, before the transition occurs," Haney said.
As of Friday morning, Channel 3's meteorologist predicted 2 to 5 inches of snow for most of the state on the front end of the storm, especially across inland Connecticut. It could perhaps be more in the northwest hills, before the transition to the wintry mix takes place.
Along the shoreline, the forecast called for 1 to 2 inches.
"Our latest model runs are consistent on a more progressive, or faster system," Haney said. "Given this, we think any precipitation should be over well before daybreak Sunday."
The rest of Sunday looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 40. A breeze will make it feel a bit colder.
A big chill could be the headline for Monday.
It looks like temperatures may not get out of the 20s through Wednesday.
Stay with Eyewitness News to see how the forecast evolves.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
