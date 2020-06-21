WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven police officers rescued a swimmer that was struggling to stay afloat Sunday afternoon.
Police say they were alerted of a person in the water struggling to stay afloat in the Bradley Point shore area around 12:56 p.m.
Several units arrived and determined the person in the water was in danger of going under if he was not helped.
One officer removed his gear and entered the water to help the individual. The officer swam for about 100 yards before bringing the male towards the shoreline.
A second officer entered the water and helped with the rescue.
The swimmer was treated by crews on scene after making it to shore.
No injuries were reported to any of the officers who assisted in the rescue.
