HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The chances for rain go up as the week continues, with the heaviest possibly from the remnants of Fred.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the best chance to see rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday.
"[Wednesday], we anticipate a cloudier day with noticeably higher humidity," Haney said. "Also, by late in the day some spotty showers can’t be ruled out."
By the evening, low pressure and a warm front head the state's way.
"At the same time, there’s a potential for some heavier rain as the remnants of Fred are drawn northward," Haney explained.
Fred was downgraded to a tropical depression, but has been delivering heavy rainfall to Georgia.
Haney said Connecticut could use the rain.
After the third wettest July on record, August has been rather dry.
To close out the week, expect seasonably warm and humid weather with chances for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon.
"As of [Tuesday morning], Saturday and Sunday don’t appear to be entirely dry, but at the same time neither day should be a washout," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
