HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Water officials are searching for the cause of discolored water that's appearing in parts of Hamden.
According to the Hamden Fire Department, The SCCT Regional Water Authority is investigating discolored water throughout the lower third of town.
It has been flushing hydrants.
"We assure you that the issue is being addressed," the fire department said.
The water authority said it is working to identify and isolate the cause.
"Discoloration occurs when naturally occurring minerals in the water that normally settle to the bottom of a water main are stirred up by a sudden increase in the volume of water or a change in direction of water flow in the water main," it said. "Temporarily discolored water may look unappealing, so we recommend that you wait until it clears before drinking it, showering or washing laundry."
More information on discolored water can be found here.
