NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Water officials are warning homeowners to protect their pipes during an upcoming frigid spell.
Channel 3's meteorologists forecasted sub-freezing temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday.
The Regional Water Authority in New Haven advised residents and businesses to protect their plumbing from the chill.
"Frigid air and sub-freezing temperatures can cause water pipes in vulnerable areas of buildings to freeze and burst, resulting in costly damage and expensive repairs," it said.
The authority said it is responsible for water pipes and service lines that connect to homes at the curb, but not pipes on the property.
"The most vulnerable areas include those outside of the home, and water supply lines in unheated areas like basements, attics and kitchen cabinets," it said.
It advised doing the following steps:
- Wrap exposed pipes with insulating material. Even newspaper can help in a pinch.
- Eliminate cold air sources near water lines by repairing broken windows, insulating walls, closing off crawl spaces and getting rid of drafts near doors.
- Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.
- If a home does not have indoor shut-off valves for outdoor spigots, winterize them by purchasing insulation kits, also referred to as domes or caps.
- When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe – even a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing. A bucket or other container can be kept under the dripping faucet to collect water for later use, such as watering plants, ensuring it does not go to waste.
- Ensure water meter vault covers are not cracked. If the meter is installed outside the home, it is housed inside a covered vault. Check to be sure that the vault cover is secure and protecting the meter from freezing.
The authority also advised people who plan on traveling for the holidays have a friend or neighbor regularly check their property to make sure the heat works and the pipes have not frozen.
If water stops running in sinks or other faucets, it may be due to frozen pipes.
"Anyone concerned that their pipes have frozen should immediately stop water service using their home’s main water shut-off valve," the authority said. "Once homeowners turn their water off, they should contact a licensed plumber to thaw the frozen pipes, assess damage and make any necessary repairs. Never use hot water, a torch or any open flame to thaw a frozen pipe or water meter."
For more tips and information, head to the Regional Water Authority's website here.
