BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Berlin's water department said it is working on a water main break.
The break was reported on Worthington Ridge between Hudson Street and Farmington Avenue.
The department said homes in the area would not have water for a few hours on Wednesday morning.
Crews had to dig in the roadway to make the repairs.
Officials advised drivers to avoid the area.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
