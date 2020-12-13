VERNON (WFSB) - A water main break in Vernon has residents in three towns waking up with no water Sunday.
According to Connecticut Water, the break is in the area of Windsorville Road and Franklin Street.
Residents in Vernon, Ellington and South Windsor will be affected as crews assess and make repairs to the break.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
