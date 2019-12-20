NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A water main break has closed a portion of Route 202 in New Milford on Friday morning.
Police said it happened in the vicinity of 80 Park Lane Rd., also known as Route 202, just south and west of Route 109.
They warned drivers to expect delays and detours until about noon.
There's no word on what caused the break.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
