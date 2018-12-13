NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A large sinkhole has closed part of Chestnut Street in New Britain.
Mayor Erin Stewart posted a photo of the sinkhole on Thursday morning before noon.
The sinkhole was caused by a water main break in the area.
Police said Chestnut Street is closed between Main and Elm streets.
It is unclear how long it will take to be repaired.
‘Tis the season #watermainbreak #newbritain pic.twitter.com/2JoTjpPTz3— Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) December 13, 2018
One wonders what is causing all of these large sinkholes to appear all over USA? Some of them have actually swallowed up entire houses with people still in them at the time !
