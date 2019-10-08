WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A water main break in West Hartford caused a road closure Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson from The Metropolitan District.
Water was shut down in the area of 533 South Main Street around 1 a.m. after MDC crews found a 12" main break.
South Main Street is currently closed between Hall Street and Elmfield Street.
13 homes are affected by the break and repairs could take at least seven hours.
According to an MDC official, the main was installed in 1941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.