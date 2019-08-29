HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A water main break shut down a section of Asylum Avenue in Hartford on Thursday morning, said police.
Hartford police said the break closed Asylum Avenue at Atwood Street and Sigourney Street.
Police asked the public to avoid the area.
Kerry Martin with the Metropolitan District Commission said crews isolated the leak to the water service line for 945 Asylum Ave.
Connecticut Natural gas was also called to investigate reports of a gas leak.
The MDC said there was no estimate for when repairs would be complete, but the road is expected to be shut down through the morning rush.
Hartford police were hoping to spread the word about the road closure.
One woman told Channel 3 that they had to tow her car in order to start repair work.
Police recommended taking Woodland Street to get around the area.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.