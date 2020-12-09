GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A water main break has closed part of Commerce Street in Glastonbury.
The break was reported a little before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said it happened on Commerce Street near Oakwood Drive, which is down to one lane.
TRAFFIC ALERT! A portion of Commerce Street is closed near the Oakwood Drive end due to a water main break at Commerce St. and Oakwood Drive. Oakwood Drive is down to one lane of traffic at this time. pic.twitter.com/9W6Qc88PND— Glastonbury Police Department (@Glastonbury_PD) December 9, 2020
