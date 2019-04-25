HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A leaking pipe closed a road in Hartford on Thursday morning.
According to police and eyewitnesses, the leak sprayed water onto a building on East Elliott Street.
Police said the entire street is closed from Franklin Avenue to Wethersfield Avenue.
The Metropolitan District Commission was said to be working on repairs.
Police initially described the incident as a water main break; however, MDC later called it a leaking pipe on the property owner's side.
Police urged drivers to avoid the area.
