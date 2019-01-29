MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A water main break has closed a road in Meriden.
According to the city, the break happened on Deer Run Road.
Deer Run Road is closed from Chatham Drive to Knob Hill Road.
The water has also been shut off on Deer Run from Chatham to Sunrise Hill.
There's no word on what caused the break or how long repairs are expected to take.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
