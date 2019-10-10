AVON, CT (WFSB) - A water main break in Avon forced police to close several roads on Thursday morning.
The section of Country Club Road between Carriage and Brookmoor drives is closed until further notice, according to the Avon Police Department.
It also said Blueberry Lane and Brookridge Drive are also impacted by the break. Both are closed as well.
Police said repair efforts are underway but are likely to extend through the end of the school day and the evening commute.
They said they'd provide an update on the situation as the day progresses.
