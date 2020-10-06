TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Torrington police are asking drivers to avoid Winthrop Street due to a watermain break.
Winthrop Street is closed from Kinney Street to Brightwood Avenue due to the break.
The public is being asked to avoid the area while crews work to repair the break and the roadway.
There is no word on how long the repairs will take.
Stay tune to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
