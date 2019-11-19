WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A road collapsed from a water main break in Waterford, according to police.
Waterford police posted to social media that it happened Tuesday morning on Fog Plain Road in the area of Sandy Hollow Road.
Police said a large section of Fog Plain Road collapsed.
They said the road is closed and advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
