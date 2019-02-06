HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A water main break in Hartford flooded streets in downtown on Wednesday morning.
According to the Metropolitan District Commission, the break happened on Collins Street between Garden and Huntington Street.
See photos of the flooded streets here.
The main was a 16 inch pipe installed in 1873 that broke around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 132 Collins St.
Water was shut off for customers in the area around 7:10 a.m. Eight multi-family apartments on Collins Street between Garden and Sumner streets were affected.
Repairs were expected to take between 6 and 8 hours, which put completion time between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to the MDC.
The MDC warned drivers to expect road closures in the area.
Hartford police said Collins Street is closed between Huntington and Garden streets. Ashley Street is closed between Huntington and Garden streets.
Also impacted by the break are CT transit buses.
"As a result of the emergency repairs to a water main break on Collins Street, the 76 route will temporarily detour until the roadway reopens," CT transit said in a statement. "Buses traveling from Asylum Ave. to Sigourney Street, then Ashley to regular route."
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.