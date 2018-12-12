WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Repairs to a water main break in Waterbury are underway on Wednesday.
According to Mayor Neil O'Leary, it happened in the area of Lakeside Boulevard West.
"Customers in the vicinity of Lakeside Boulevard West, Jo-Ann Drive, Anawan Avenue, Forest Avenue, Charter Oak Avenue, Crest Street, Highwood Road and Larchmont Avenue may experience little or no water pressure and/or discoloration while repairs are underway and for a short time thereafter," O'Leary posted to social media.
It's unclear if the traffic on any of those roads is impacted.
The mayor thanked customers for their patience and understanding.
He said it was the water department's goal to restore service as soon as possible.
