TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A water main break is impacting the west side of Torrington Sunday morning, officials said.
The Torrington Water Company said a water main break is leaving some residents on the west side of the city with no water or low water pressure.
Officials say they are searching for the break.
Police said there are no road closures as a result of the break.
There is no estimated time for when the break will be repaired.
