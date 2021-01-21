NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A water main break is impacting traffic on Cedar Street in Newington.

Newington police reported on Thursday afternoon that the break on Route 175 was near Maple Hill Avenue, not far from Central Connecticut State University.

The westbound side of the road was down to one lane.

Police warned drivers to expect delays in the area through the evening rush. They recommended finding an alternative route.

