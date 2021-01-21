NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A water main break is impacting traffic on Cedar Street in Newington.
Newington police reported on Thursday afternoon that the break on Route 175 was near Maple Hill Avenue, not far from Central Connecticut State University.
The westbound side of the road was down to one lane.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Cedar St (Rt175) west bound near Maple Hill Ave is down to 1 lane due to a water main break. Expect delays during the evening rush. Use alternate routes.— Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) January 21, 2021
Police warned drivers to expect delays in the area through the evening rush. They recommended finding an alternative route.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.