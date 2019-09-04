BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Some Bristol water customers may be impacted by a water main break on Broad Street.
The water department reported the break just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
It happened in the area of 535 Broad Street and Emmett Street.
The road is not closed, but traffic in the area will be affected.
Officials said it is unclear how long repairs will take, but water service will need to be shut off throughout the day.
Customers in the area may experience low pressure, discolored water, or no water at all.
The department advised customers to run the cold water in the bathtub until it runs clear, and refrain from doing laundry.
Stay with Channel 3 as updates become available.
