BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Crews are working to restore water services to certain residents after two separate water main breaks Monday.
City officials said that the water main break on Tanglewood Road has been mended.
However, crews are continuing to work on the water main break over on West Street.
Surrounding residents, including those on West Street, have had their water services impacted as a result of the break.
Residents can expect lower than normal water pressure, discolored water, or no water entirely.
Customers can also expect discolored water once services have been restored.
City authorities are advising residents to run the cold water in their bathtub until the water runs clear and to refrain from doing laundry until the water is clear again.
Residents can access free water at the water filling station at the Water Filtration Plant at 1080 Terryville Avenue. Water containers will not be provided and you must bring your own.
Customers are asked to call the plant at 860-583-6504 before showing up.
