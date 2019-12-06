FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Water has been restored following a water main break near the UConn Health Center in Farmington on Friday morning.
However, UConn Health said its campus continues to be affected.
"All UConn Health Farmington outpatient visits, surgeries and procedures scheduled for before 12 noon are postponed," said Lauren Woods, director of news, UConn Health. "We have asked that Level 1 employees report to work as scheduled and Level 2 employees not report until noon. We expect to be operationally normal by 12 noon."
Woods said the health center is further assessing any water issues.
"As a precaution, at this time we are asking everyone on campus to avoid drinking water from faucets, water fountains, or using ice machines," she said.
A spokesperson from the Metropolitan District said crews will continue to work in the area, making repairs to the water main.
The break caused all Farmington Public Schools to be delayed two hours.
MDC was initially called at 4 a.m. to fix a 16" break near Route 4 and the UConn Health Center.
Route 4 was closed between Talcott Notch Road and UConn Health Center. It has partially reopened.
"Delays are still expected as repairs continue and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible to minimize delays," said Lt. Timothy McKenzie, Farmington police. "Repairs are expected to continue through the evening commute."
