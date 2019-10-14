TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - For the second day in a row, people who live on the west side of Torrington were urged to boil their water in connection with a water main break.
However, the Torrington Water Company said it located the leak on Sunday night and repaired it.
Still, the boil water order remained in effect on Monday morning.
"I’ve been here for 30 years and to my knowledge, we’ve never had a precautionary boil water advisory," said Susan Suhanovsky, president, Torrington Water Company. "So this was a first for me, nothing I enjoy. I’ll be happy when it’s over."
The break, which was found in a wooded area by the Litchfield Woods Health Care facility, affected homes and businesses.
It happened Sunday morning, officials said.
The problem was a damaged pipe that caused low pressure.
"It was a crack along the top," Suhanovsky said. "About an 8 foot piece of pipe, so it was gushing a lot of water."
The water company said the break left roughly 3,000 customers with no water or low water pressure.
Tenants at the Woodland Hills Apartments stocked up on bottled water on Sunday after the boil water order was issued.
Officials said they first had to locate the break. They used extensive leak-detection techniques to find the source.
They said they listened to hydrants and gate valves for noise. They also listened to what was happening underground to find where the break could be.
"Because there was no water in that service zone, they couldn’t hear the water, so finding the break was very difficult," Suhanovsky said.
Crews have been flushing out pipes.
They also had to isolate small areas, fill those pipes with water and listen for leaks.
Though the damaged was fixed, crews have to make sure something didn't get into the water.
"Until further notice, the precautionary boil water order is still in effect until water service is fully restored and bacteriological samples are taken to confirm the water is safe for consumption," the company said. "These sample results take 18 to 24 hours to receive."
Anyone who lives in the impacted area can head to the water company for some water. It has a water station set up.
The cause of the crack in the pipe remains unknown. The water company said it could have been the result of a variety of factors.
Police said there were no road closures as a result of the break.
