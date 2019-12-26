NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) – A water main break was reported at the women’s correctional facility in Niantic on Thursday.
The Department of Correction said they were managing a water main break that occurred early in the morning at the York Correctional Institution.
The maintenance department is working to repair the damage and restore water to the facility.
Necessary accommodations for the offender population and facility staff are in place.
The incident has not required any offenders to be moved at this time.
