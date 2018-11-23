EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A water main break was reported in East Lyme on Friday evening.
The break was reported on Stoneywood Drive around 5:30 p.m.
The water department is currently working to fix the issue.
The town said residents may experience dirty or no water while the break is being fixed.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
