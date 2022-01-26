NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Water officials warned people to stay off frozen reservoirs.
The Regional Water Authority put out a warning on Wednesday that said it is never safe to walk, run, skate, sled or ski on ice-covered reservoirs.
"Frozen bodies of water can be deadly as the top layer of ice can easily give way trapping you under the freezing water. Your body can go into shock from the rapid temperature changes leaving you disoriented and unable to find a way out. Reservoirs in particular present additional dangers due to being far deeper than most lakes or ponds," said RWA recreation program specialist Jeff Yale. "These tragedies can be avoided by simply staying off the ice."
Warning signs were posted on watershed land, the RWA said.
“In order to protect the safety of our customers and the quality of our water, the RWA does not allow activities of any kind on the ice at our reservoirs, which serve as the source of drinking water for some 430,000 consumers in Greater New Haven,” said RWA police Capt. Paul Ruggiero. “Frozen reservoirs can be far more dangerous than a frozen lake. Reservoirs are essentially flooded river valleys with fluctuating water levels, and when people stand close to the shore, they are standing above iced-over water that can be up to 30 feet deep.”
The RWA said the winter months offer many unique opportunities for RWA recreation permit holders in nine areas in south-central Connecticut. All have different features to explore by walking, hiking, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing while taking in the sights at these beautiful, pristine properties from which the region’s drinking water is sourced. Permit holders are welcome to enjoy four seasons of outdoor recreation as part of the Claire C. Bennitt Recreation Program by following all RWA posted signs along with standing rules and regulations.
