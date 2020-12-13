VERNON (WFSB) - Water pressure is coming back to customers in Vernon, Ellington and South Windsor following a water main break Sunday.
According to Connecticut Water, the break is in the area of Windsorville Road and Franklin Street.
Customers may also see discolored water because of sediment stirred up in the water main.
Crews will be flushing the system to address any lingering discolored water in the system.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.