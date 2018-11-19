HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers are urging residents who live in the greater Hartford area to pay attention and voice their concerns at upcoming meetings regarding water rate hikes.
A proposal is being mulled over.
The Metropolitan District Commission's Board of Commissions is expected to adopt its 2019 budget on Dec. 10.
The proposed budget includes a 13.2 percent spending increase coupled with an average water bill increase of $6.73 a month and a 15 percent increase in the "ad valorem" fee, which is an extra water company fee on local property taxes.
If approved, homeowners could see up to an 11 percent increase in their water and sewer bills next year with an additional 1 to 4 percent on their property taxes.
The MDC serves Bloomfield, East Hartford, Hartford, Newington, Rocky Hill, West Hartford, Wethersfield and Windsor.
The average customers pays $58.73 for about 4,300 gallons.
That bill would go up to about $65 a month.
Average sewer ad valorem could go from $215 to $236.
The first hearing on the budget is Monday at the MDC headquarters in Hartford. It's located on Main Street.
It starts at 5 p.m.
The next one is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this story.
(1) comment
Those costs should be put on the companies that bottle and sell water, not the residents of the towns that the MDC serves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.