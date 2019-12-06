FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Water has been restored following a water main break near the UConn Health Center in Farmington on Friday morning.
A spokesperson from the Metropolitan District said crews will continue to work in the area, making repairs to the water main.
The break caused all Farmington Public Schools to be delayed two hours.
MDC was initially called at 4 a.m. to fix a 16" break near Route 4 and the UConn Health Center.
Route 4 will be closed between Talcott Notch Road and UConn Health Center until further notice.
It was unclear if the break has impacted operations at UConn Health Center.
MDC does not currently have an estimate when the break will repaired.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.