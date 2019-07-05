WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Water safety advocates are urging parents to keep a close watch on their children as they cool off in pools, rivers, and at the beach this summer.
Channel 3 spoke with Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation Founders Stew and Kim Leonard, along with Senator Richard Blumenthal at Eisenhower Pool and Park in West Hartford on Friday to remind parents of how quickly a fun day at the water can turn tragic.
Senator Blumenthal and the Leonard’s said they’re pained to hear news of drownings after losing their 2-year-old son 1989.
“After about five minutes of panic we went and saw a yellow t-shirt floating in the pool and I dove in immediately, but it was too late,” Leonard described.
Following their son’s accidental drowning, the Leonards became strong advocates for water safety and founded the Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation in 1990 to teach parents, guardians, and family members crucial life-saving tips when a loved one is in the water.
Channel 3 spoke with West Hartford mom, Kristyn Figbie who took her 3-year-old Alexander to the water to cool off.
“Lots of swimming in our family so we have to get him in since he was pretty little,” said Kristyn, who is a swim instructor herself.
“Swimming is a skill that everybody should have.”
The Stew Leonard Foundation has poured over $1 million into free swim lessons. The Foundation also published a free book on the best practices. To get your copy, click here.
